Jakub Jerabek named to KHL First All-...

Jakub Jerabek named to KHL First All-Star Team

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

When the Canadiens signed Jakub Jerabek back on May 1st , there was a fair amount of hype surrounding the Czech defender, and with good reason: he's one of the most productive defencemen in the KHL, finishing 5th last season in scoring. Today it was announced that Jerabek was named to the KHL's First All-Star team, along with Igor Shestyorkin, Viktor Antipin, Sergei Mozyakin, Vadim Shipachyov, and Jan Kovar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13) Apr '17 Dev Starr 16
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC