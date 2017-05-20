Jakub Jerabek named to KHL First All-Star Team
When the Canadiens signed Jakub Jerabek back on May 1st , there was a fair amount of hype surrounding the Czech defender, and with good reason: he's one of the most productive defencemen in the KHL, finishing 5th last season in scoring. Today it was announced that Jerabek was named to the KHL's First All-Star team, along with Igor Shestyorkin, Viktor Antipin, Sergei Mozyakin, Vadim Shipachyov, and Jan Kovar.
