Jakub Jerabek named to KHL First All-Star Team

When the Canadiens signed Jakub Jerabek back on May 1st , there was a fair amount of hype surrounding the Czech defender, and with good reason: he's one of the most productive defencemen in the KHL, finishing 5th last season in scoring. Today it was announced that Jerabek was named to the KHL's First All-Star team, along with Igor Shestyorkin, Viktor Antipin, Sergei Mozyakin, Vadim Shipachyov, and Jan Kovar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.