[Highlight] Canadiens prospect Jeremiah Addison snipes a goal for Windsor in Memorial Cup action
Obviously not satisfied with an early exit in the OHL playoffs, Jeremiah Addison has been on fire for the Windsor Spitfires in the Memorial Cup. He tallied a goal in the opening night win against Saint John, and followed it up with a strong performance tonight.
