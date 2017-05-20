Golden Knights expect major productio...

Golden Knights expect major production from Vadim Shipachyov

Russia's Vadim Shipachyov celebrates his second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between Russia and Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, May 19, 2016. Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee found the first real contributor for his team's upcoming inaugural season last night, but he had to fight for him.

