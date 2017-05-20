Despite the trade, P.K. Subban's dad ...

Despite the trade, P.K. Subban's dad will be a Habs fan for life

Read more: CBC News

Nashville Predators P.K. Subban poses for a photo with his father Karl, mother Maria, Governor General David Johnston, and six-year-old Martin during a ceremony at the Montreal Children's Hospital on March 1. The patriarch of the Subban family, he is the father of the young man who made many Montreal Canadiens fans shed serious tears when he was unceremoniously traded to the Nashville Predators last year. Beginning Monday, P.K. Subban will realize every hockey player's dream when he hits the ice in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.

