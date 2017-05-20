Despite interest from Swedish teams, Jacob de la Rose wants to stay in North America

Jacob de la Rose's agent spoke to Hockeybladet.nu about de la Rose's future in NHL, and it is clear that the Swedish forward wants to stay in North America and earn another chance with an NHL team. De la Rose took a huge step forward this season when playing for the St. John's IceCaps in the AHL, producing his best numbers since he crossed the Atlantic to play in the Montreal Canadiens organization.

