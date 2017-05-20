Catching the Torch: Michael McNiven staked his claim as one of the...
Almost all junior-level prospects in the Montreal Canadiens organization experienced solid seasons. Michael McNiven won OHL Goaltender of the Year, Mikhail Sergachev finished third in OHL Defenceman of the Year voting, Noah Juulsen was a WHL Western Conference First Team All-Star, and Simon Bourque has captured the QMJHL Championship an earned a spot in the Memorial Cup tournament.
