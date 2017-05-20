2016-17 IceCaps Season Review: Max Friberg captained the Habs' AHL...
When he was acquired for Dustin Tokarski last year, it was expected that Max Friberg would bring a good defensive game and some added offence to a team that sorely lacked scoring depth. With his stint in the Montreal Canadiens' organization at an end, his brief tenure played out in just that way, with short bursts of offence and strong play in his own zone.
