2016-17 IceCaps Season Review: Jacob de la Rose's offence came alive
Jacob de la Rose has seen many ups and downs in his career since he was drafted. A former second-round selection, he was universally well received when he was drafted, even if he didn't put up a ton of points while playing for Leksands of the Swedish Hockey League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr 23
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC