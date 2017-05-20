2016-17 Canadiens Season Review: Nathan Beaulieu's roller-coaster year
With the team's top puck-moving defenceman traded away before the season began, 2016-17 was a great opportunity for Nathan Beaulieu to show what he could do in a top-four role. The added responsilibities from his automatic promotion to one of the team's top blue-liners not only resulted in a career high in games played , but also included increased time on special teams, playing the most minutes on the power play and penaly kill in his NHL tenure.
