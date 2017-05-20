2016-17 Canadiens Season Review: Max Pacioretty led the charge offensively
Max Pacioretty 's season was a fantastic reminder that the concept of consistency in the NHL is not entirely realistic, especially when it's used as a catch-all reason to describe why someone is struggling to score. There are few players that produce at a regular pace, and by most standards you could describe almost every NHL player as inconsistent, especially when it comes to scoring goals.
