Zachary Fucale reassigned from the ECHL to the AHL
Following a great series of games in the ECHL playoffs that saw Zachary Fucale post a 1.32 GAA and .959 save percentage, the goaltender is on his way to the IceCaps. The timing of the reassignment is curious, seeing as the Beast are currently playing in the second round of the ECHL playoffs, and there's no word of an injury to either Charlie Lindgren or Yann Danis.
