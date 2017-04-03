Tentative home schedule released for Montreal Canadiens playoff series
Eric Engels of Sportsnet has released a tentative schedule for the Montreal Canadiens home playoff dates for the first two rounds of the NHL Playoffs . Home dates for the Habs for rounds 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs are tentatively scheduled at the Bell Centre #Sportsnet : pic.twitter.com/tB35qWns7S We already know that their opponent will be the New York Rangers after they clinched the division last night.
