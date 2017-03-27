Steven Stamkos not back, but Nikita Kucherov likely is
It certainly looked like there could be some significantly good news on the Steven Stamkos injury front, with wing Joel Vermin reassigned to AHL Syracuse in the morning. And while it was not an April Fool's joke, Vermin is sticking around with Tampa Bay as Stamkos is not ready to return to the lineup against the Canadiens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC