Star goaltender Price hopes to stay in Montreal, challenge for Stanley Cup
The star goaltender can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the next season and there has been speculation the team may trade him if they can't work out a contract extension this summer. And some wondered if Price wanted to stick with a team that had Stanley Cup aspirations but didn't have the offensive guns to get it done as they crashed out of the first round of playoffs in six games against the New York Rangers.
