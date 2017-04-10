Stanley Cup playoffs three stars: Canadiens tie series with dramatic OT win over Rangers
The Montreal Canadiens levelled their NHL playoff series against the New York Rangers despite Henrik Lundqvist's heroics on Friday. Lundqvist made 54 saves for the Rangers, but Canadiens winger Alexander Radulov beat the 35-year-old goaltender in overtime to give Montreal a 4-3 victory and even the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
