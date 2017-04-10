Stanley Cup playoffs bring renewed ho...

Stanley Cup playoffs bring renewed hope to Canada

None of the seven NHL franchises based in Canada qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, the first postseason blanking of the Great White North since 1970. Of course, Canada was well represented among the nationalities of players who competed for Lord Stanley's trophy last spring, but it just wasn't the same without a Canadian team for fans to rally behind - or unite against.

