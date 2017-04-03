Series set as Ducks win Pacific, will face Flames
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price deflects the puck into the Corner during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Anaheim Ducks' Chris Wagner celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC