Series set as Ducks win Pacific, will face Flames

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price deflects the puck into the Corner during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Anaheim Ducks' Chris Wagner celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.