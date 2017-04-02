Sean Spicer Is Donald Trump's Twitter Translator At White House Press Briefing

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr R-N.C. right and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner D-Va. listen to testimony during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday Marc Michael T. Flynn, the former national security adviser, has offered to be interviewed by House and Senate investigators who are examining the Trump campaign's ties to Russian Federation in exchange for immunity from prosecution , according to his lawyer and a congressional official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.