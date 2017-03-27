Saturday Habs Headlines: Claude Julien's power of positive places Habs in post-season.

After missing in dramatic fashion last year, the Habs are headed to the playoffs, thanks in part to the efforts of Carey Price and the hiring of Claude Julien. [ NHL ] Oleg,Knuckles and Ash basically Oleg can do whatever he wants to do on the ice tonight pic.twitter.com/VtPxizqWtK The @BramptonBeast can clinch a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday with a win OR an overtime/shootout loss The Hart trophy can be the hardest to predict - that said there's a core group of contenders this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.