Sabres snap Canadiens' 5-game win streak with 2-1 victory
Buffalo Sabres forward Tyler Ennis celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Sabres forward Tyler Ennis celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Sabres defenseman Justin Falk and Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw get the sticks up during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Sabres defenseman Justin Falk and Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw get the sticks up during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Sabres forward Tyler Ennis checks Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC