Report: Canadiens to sign KHL defenseman Jakub Jerabek
Just four days after being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it looks like the Montreal Canadiens' front office is already hard at work. The 25-year-old isn't big , but his numbers suggest he's got a good blend of offensive ability, while playing with an edge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr 23
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC