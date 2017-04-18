Rangers-Canadiens: Keys to tonight's Game 431 minutes | Rangers

The Canadiens lead the first-round series, 2-1, heading into Tuesday night's Game 4 at Madison Square Garden Rangers-Canadiens: Keys to tonight's Game 4 The Canadiens lead the first-round series, 2-1, heading into Tuesday night's Game 4 at Madison Square Garden Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oRjfQz Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price looks for the puck during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.