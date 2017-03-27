Radulov scores in OT, Canadiens beat ...

Radulov scores in OT, Canadiens beat Lightning 2-1

Alexander Radulov scored 51 seconds into overtime to lift the Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Phillip Danault also scored and Carey Price stopped 21 shots for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens, who hold an eight point advantage over Toronto and Ottawa entering the final week of the regular season.

