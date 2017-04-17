PHT Morning Skate: This Maple Leafs fan has become an internet sensation
Obviously, the fact that he has the Stanley Cup shaved into his head and his face is completely painted in blue and white also helped. -A lot of things went right for the Montreal Canadiens in their win over the New York Rangers on Sunday, but Torrey Mitchell had a bit of an embarrassing moment when he was sent flying into the opponent's bench by Kevin Klein .
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Mon
|MostPharte
|5
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
