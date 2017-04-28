P.K. Subban looks to carry Nashville Predators to Game 2 Victory
Back in June of 2016, the hockey world was shocked when the Montreal Canadiens traded franchise defenseman P.K. Subban for Nashville Predators' captain Shea Weber . The "winner" of the trade is still being debated by fans of both teams, but only one of the two is still skating in the playoffs.
