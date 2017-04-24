Noah Juulsen makes his AHL debut as St. John's drops a heated affair in Syracuse

Following a split in St. John's in the opening two games of the Calder Cup playoffs, the first round series shifted to Central New York and the OnCenter War Memorial Arena, home of the Syracuse Crunch and the home team took a 2-1 series lead in the best of five series, winning 3-2. Noah Juulsen made his professional debut as the seventh defender for the IceCaps, who went with eleven forwards and seven defencemen for the game.

