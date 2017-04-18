Noah Juulsen joins the St. John's Ice...

Noah Juulsen joins the St. John's IceCaps for the AHL Playoffs

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

Noah Juulsen 's Everett Silvertips were eliminated from the WHL playoffs last week, as the Seattle Thunderbirds completed a four-game sweep. As a result, Juulsen's services were available, and the AHL team in St. John's snatched them up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr 17 MostPharte 5
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Apr 16 Dev Starr 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
News Enough already (Oct '16) Jan '17 Kid Phart 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,672 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC