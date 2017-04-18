Noah Juulsen joins the St. John's IceCaps for the AHL Playoffs
Noah Juulsen 's Everett Silvertips were eliminated from the WHL playoffs last week, as the Seattle Thunderbirds completed a four-game sweep. As a result, Juulsen's services were available, and the AHL team in St. John's snatched them up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 17
|MostPharte
|5
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC