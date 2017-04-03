NHL says it won't take break for 2018...

NHL says it won't take break for 2018 Olympics

The NHL announced Monday that it will not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, refusing for the first time in 20 years to halt its season for three weeks so its players can chase gold for their home countries. Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly informed the NHL Players' Association that the matter was "officially closed" after weeks of speculation.

