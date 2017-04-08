New York Rangers Will Face a Much Imp...

New York Rangers Will Face a Much Improved, Claude Julien led Canadiens Team

The Montreal Canadiens, the first round opponent of the New York Rangers, made a controversial coaching change in February. The team brought back former coach Claude Julien after he was let go by the Boston Bruins.

