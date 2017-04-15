New York Rangers' Resiliency Shows Despite Game Two Loss
The New York Rangers lost a thriller in Montreal on Friday night on a goal by Alexander Radulov late in overtime, tying the series at one. The first period was fast paced and wild for the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens.
