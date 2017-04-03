Nations turn to Plan B for hockey at Olympics with no NHL
In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, United States goaltender Tyler Parsons makes a save against Canada during the second period of the gold medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships,in Montreal. The morning after the NHL announced it wasn't going to the 2018 Olympics, some Americans playing in Europe started wondering if they should keep their schedules open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC