Montreal Canadiens look for elusive playoff goals against New York Rangers
Montreal Canadiens center Alex Galchenyuk fights for loose puck with New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal as New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist prepares to make save during the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens NHL playoff game at Bell Centre in Montreal. Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
