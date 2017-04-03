Montreal Canadiens clinch Atlantic Division title with win Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and had an assist to help the Canadiens to a 4-1 win. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nDtp3N Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen celebrates his second goal of the game with center Paul Byron against the Florida Panthers in the third period at BB&T Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.