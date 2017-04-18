Looking back at the last Canadiens AHL farm team to make the playoffs
The St. John's IceCaps qualified for the American Hockey League playoffs last week in a photo finish. They defeated the Toronto Marlies in the final game of the season and captured the final playoff spot in the North Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Mon
|MostPharte
|5
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC