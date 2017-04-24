Long-time Therrien assistant coach Clement Jodoin opts to leave Canadiens

Jodoin, who has been an assistant coach for 10 years in two stints with Montreal, decided on his own to resign, head coach Claude Julien said in a statement. "At our post-season meeting, we offered Clement to remain on our coaching staff, but he indicated to us that at this stage in his career, he would be looking for a change and would like to explore other challenges," Julien said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.