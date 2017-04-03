'It's crap': Players aren't happy the NHL said no to the OIympics
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who backstopped Canada to gold in 2014 at the Sochi Games, said the NHL's decision against sending a Canadian team to Pyeongchang next year is particularly disappointing for younger players who've never gone to the Olympics. After nearly three years of talks, the NHL announced Monday it will not participate in the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, a decision that is turning out to be incredibly unpopular with many players.
