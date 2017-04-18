If the Habs won't play Michael McCarron they should send him back to the IceCaps
Michael McCarron watched his fifth straight playoff game from the stands, as he has been a healthy scratch for the Montreal Canadiens in their battle against the New York Rangers . In fact, you would have to go back to April 8 for the last game he played, making it nearly two weeks since he has seen any game action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Fri
|Needed Phartez
|7
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC