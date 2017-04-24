IceCaps vs. Crunch recap: St. John's ...

IceCaps vs. Crunch recap: St. John's has two OT goals waved off...

After coming out and putting the pressure on the Syracuse Crunch, the IceCaps rewarded with a massive victory on Friday night. Even with a waved-off goal, the top line of Nikita Scherbak , Chris Terry , and Charles Hudon proved too hot to handle.

