IceCaps Recap: Jacob de la Rose scores twice as IceCaps beat Senators

Coming off a poor performance on Friday night , the IceCaps were in need of a bounce-back game on Saturday, and that's just what they got. Slyvain Lefebrve elected to go with Yann Danis between the pipes for the second night in a row, and the veteran repaid his coaches faith by making 29 saves in a 4-2 victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.