[Highlight] The Habs salvage their po...

[Highlight] The Habs salvage their power play as Brendan Gallagher restores the lead

17 hrs ago

Just seconds after giving up a short-handed goal, Montreal answers right back. Gallagher takes a pass right in the slot, and fires one over the glove of Lundqvist.

Chicago, IL

