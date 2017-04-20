Headshot on Daniel Carr earns three-game suspension for Binghamton player
In a game against the Binghamton Senators on March 31, St. John's IceCaps forward Daniel Carr took a dirty hit to the head while in a vulnerable position from defenceman Charles-David Beaudoin. Ugly looking hit on Daniel Carr by Charles-David Beaudoin, Carr went straight to the room and has not returned.
