Habs practice notes: Charlie Lindgren to start versus Florida, Weber injured

Even though Al Montoya was on the ice this morning, Charlie Lindgren is likely to be the starter against the Panthers. #Habs : les trios pour ce soir en Floride Pacioretty-Danault-Radulov Byron-Plekanec-Gallagher Galchenyuk-Shaw-Lehkonen King-Ott-Martinsen Jeff Petry was placed on the first pair, whereas Nathan Beaulieu and Alexei Emelin were promoted to the second pair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.