Habs practice notes: Charlie Lindgren to start versus Florida, Weber injured
Even though Al Montoya was on the ice this morning, Charlie Lindgren is likely to be the starter against the Panthers. #Habs : les trios pour ce soir en Floride Pacioretty-Danault-Radulov Byron-Plekanec-Gallagher Galchenyuk-Shaw-Lehkonen King-Ott-Martinsen Jeff Petry was placed on the first pair, whereas Nathan Beaulieu and Alexei Emelin were promoted to the second pair.
