Habs lines at practice: No changes following the game one loss

It was a full roster at the morning skate, except for defender Alexei Emelin, who is still nursing a lower-body injury. There were no changes in the forward lines, which means Alex Galchenyuk remains on the fourth line with Steve Ott and Andreas Martinsen, whereas fourth liner Dwight King remains on the third with Andrew Shaw and Artturi Lehkonen.

