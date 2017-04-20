Glass scores, Lundqvist solid as Rang...

Glass scores, Lundqvist solid as Rangers top Canadiens 2-0 in series opener

Tanner Glass scored in the first period and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves as the New York Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 in the opening game of their NHL playoff series on Wednesday night. Shots were 31-31 in a fast-paced game with plenty of chances at both ends.

