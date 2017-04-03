GameDay Caterwaul: Montreal Canadiens...

GameDay Caterwaul: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Litter Box Cats

Charles Dickens was writing about the French Revolution and not about the NHL playoffs when he wrote his famed historical novel in 1859. But, to borrow again from Dickens, it certainly has been "A Tale of Two Cities" when you start to ponder the hockey fate of the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers, who will meet on Monday night at the BB&T Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Litter Box Cats.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar 5 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb '17 Phartoni 3
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
News Enough already Jan '17 Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan '17 TradePhartz 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC