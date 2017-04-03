GameDay Caterwaul: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers

Charles Dickens was writing about the French Revolution and not about the NHL playoffs when he wrote his famed historical novel in 1859. But, to borrow again from Dickens, it certainly has been "A Tale of Two Cities" when you start to ponder the hockey fate of the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers, who will meet on Monday night at the BB&T Center.

