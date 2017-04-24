From the Branches: It's Mark Messier Leadership Award nominations day
Oh boy, I couldn't sleep last night knowing that today is the day we find out who's being nominated for the Mark Messier Leadership Award for being a Good Leader like Mark Messier sponsored by Cold-FX. Last year Shea Weber won the award, and that's probably what put the Canadiens over the edge and decided to pull the trigger, send PK Subban to Nashville, and bring aboard 30 year old Shea Weber who was signed for TEN YEARS AT 7.8 MILLION PER SEASON.
