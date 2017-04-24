From Chez Serge to Chez Subban: Montreal bar changes name after Habs playoff ouster

The Montreal bar Chez Serge has temporarily rebranded to Chez Subban during the Stanley Cup playoffs in homage to former Montreal Canadien P.K. Subban. If the Montreal Canadiens can't win the Stanley Cup, the owner of the bar Chez Serge on St-Laurent Boulevard says he hopes the cup goes to his favourite player: P.K. Subban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.