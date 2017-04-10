For the Montreal Canadiens, Brendan Gallagher is rounding into form at just the right time
Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens skates after the puck against Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens skates after the puck against Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC