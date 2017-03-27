For Florida Panthers, dismal season finally coming to a close
The Florida Panthers, meanwhile, kick off something different Monday as their game against the visiting Montreal Canadiens marks the start of the final week of a disappointing season which mercifully ends Sunday, coincidentally, in Washington. Although the Marlins head into Monday with a clean slate, the Panthers are simply looking to try and play with pride and finish things up strong.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
