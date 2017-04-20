For 33 seasons, broadcasting legend D...

For 33 seasons, broadcasting legend Dick Irvin Jr. brought colour to Hockey Night in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Born the son of a hockey legend who played in the first professional game broadcast on radio and coached in the first game shown on television, it shouldn't come as much surprise that Dick Irvin Jr. would go on to become a broadcasting legend in his own right. Irvin was born in Calgary and raised in Regina, where his father was working with the Regina Capitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb '17 Phartoni 3
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
News Enough already Jan '17 Kid Phart 2
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan '17 TradePhartz 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC