For 33 seasons, broadcasting legend Dick Irvin Jr. brought colour to Hockey Night in Canada
Born the son of a hockey legend who played in the first professional game broadcast on radio and coached in the first game shown on television, it shouldn't come as much surprise that Dick Irvin Jr. would go on to become a broadcasting legend in his own right. Irvin was born in Calgary and raised in Regina, where his father was working with the Regina Capitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
|Enough already
|Jan '17
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan '17
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC